Comprehensive Review and Renovation of Markets to Commence this Year

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, has informed that a comprehensive review and renovation of markets is to begin this year.
“We have heard the pleas of the vendors for better facilities from which they can conduct business, and we recognise them as important players in the economic life of the country,” Mr. McKenzie said.
Speaking in the 2022/23 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on May 25, Mr. McKenzie stated that several markets are currently being repaired and rehabilitated and that phase three of the Clarks Town Market in Trelawny was completed in the last financial year and will be officially opened on June 16.
That phase involved the construction of the office building and shops and was completed at a cost of $10 million.
In Hanover, the major renovation of the Hopewell Market is now completed. A full overhaul of sanitary facilities, plumbing and electrical infrastructure was done at a cost of $24 million.
“We are going to be moving to ensure that this market comes on stream as quickly as possible,” the Minister said.