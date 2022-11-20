Compassionate Care Helps to Improve Health Outcomes – Dr. Tufton

The empathetic service provided by frontline healthcare staff is key to improving the well-being of patients seeking care at hospitals and clinics, says Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton.
He was delivering the keynote address during the launch of the Ministry’s Compassionate Care Programme at the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH), on Thursday (November 17).
Dr. Tufton noted that clinical care is best administered and received when the initial contact with patients is one of understanding and compassion.
“I have experienced the therapeutic value of demonstrating empathy, showing care and being sensitive to providing the basic assistance that is entirely non-clinical, but plays a critical role in helping people in distress,” the Minister said.
“It not only helps the patients, but it also helps the staff; it is a dual benefit,” he added.
The Compassionate Care Programme, which is being implemented at healthcare facilities islandwide, comprises three components – training of staff in customer service; enhancing basic infrastructure, such as the waiting areas, to make them more comfortable for patients; and engaging persons as volunteers, to offer good customer service with the supervision of staff.
The initiative, which is sponsored and coordinated by the National Health Fund (NHF), aims to improve services delivered at all hospitals and health centres by introducing a patient-centred approach to care.
Training is offered to Board members, security officers, medical doctors, and all other categories of staff, especially those interacting with patients on their arrival to and departure from the institutions.
The programme has, so far, been launched at 10 health facilities across the island.