Community Colleges Undertaking More Research – CCCJ

“Most of the research [findings presented during] the conference came from [community college] faculties. This means that in the colleges, we are paying more attention to research, which is good,” she told JIS News following the three-day conference’s closing ceremony at the Hilton Rose Hall Resort and Spa in Montego Bay, St. James on Friday (January 11).

Dr. Powell-Wilson further stated that the CCCJ recognizes the importance of empowering the colleges’ support staff, noting this was a key focus area for discussions during the conference.

“We recognize that they are the first point of contact in our institutions and our students need to know that the support staff is there to aid them,” further she told JIS News.

Students were also integrally involved in the conference, and were the focal point of some of the sessions.

Several of them, along with community college staff, were presented with scholarships and awards during the opening ceremony.

Dr. Powell-Wilson pointed out that the Council has seen a sharp increase in the number of students applying for scholarships during the 2018/19 academic year, and anticipates further increases next year, based on developments at the conference.

“We really hope that the word will now be out in institutions and persons will be enthused to apply,” she said, adding that applicants must have a minimum 3.5 grade point average to qualify.