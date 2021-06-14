Commodore To Get Additional Water Shop

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, says that an additional water shop will be built in Commodore, Portland, to better meet the needs of residents.

Speaking in the community on Friday (June 11), the Minister said that the new facility, which will be built shortly, will bring to two, the number of water shops serving Commodore.

“The area is badly affected by lack of consistent water. We constructed a water shop on the other side of the community, and I hear your cries. We understand the challenges that you are experiencing and we have agreed to construct a second water shop,” he said, adding that the facility will “provide you with some consistency”.

The water shop concept involves the construction of facilities islandwide to dramatically improve the availability of potable water for residents in communities and regions of the island that are usually affected by drought.

The first facility was opened in Pennants, Clarendon, in 2017.

Each complex consists of 1,000-gallon water tanks, which are fenced. Administrative offices with modern amenities, are also provided.

Minister McKenzie said that the water shops “have been going exceptionally well”.

He noted that an additional $110 million has been provided in the 2021/22 budget “to build out more of these water shops across the island”.

Minister McKenzie said that the water shops are helping to provide residents with potable water at a lower cost.

“The cost of trucking water has become very expensive, and many of the municipalities are grappling under the burden,” he noted.

Member of Parliament for Eastern Portland, Ann-Marie Vaz, welcomed the plan to provide an additional water shop for Commodore. “It will bring relief for the citizens, and I am thrilled,” she said.

Mayor of Port Antonio, Councillor Paul Thompson, said it “is a good move”, to build the facility, as the other system is some 20 minutes away.

Resident, Karen Mordecai, also expressed pleasure, noting that it will ensure consistent water supply for residents.