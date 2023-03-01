Commemorative Monument Unveiled at Appleton Estate

A 12-foot monument honouring slaves who worked on the Appleton Estate plantation in St Elizabeth was unveiled on Monday (February 27) by J. Wray and Nephew Limited (JWN), a member of the Campari Group.

The structure, dubbed ‘Lest We Forget’, was designed by 26-year-old teacher at Glenmuir High School in Clarendon, Trishaunna Henry.

It was unveiled during a ceremony at Joy Spence Appleton Estate Rum Experience, which was attended by Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange.

The names of some of the slaves are inscribed on the monument, which depicts the relationship between sugar cane and Jamaica’s socio-cultural and economic development.

The design was selected with the assistance of a team from the Centre for Reparation Research of the University of the West Indies (UWI), led by Dr. Verene Shepherd, following a competition.

In her remarks, Minister Grange said the showpiece was fundamental in telling the full story of the role our ancestors played in Appleton Estate’s success.

“The monument… pays homage to our ancestors whose unpaid labour was at the root of the Appleton Estate success story. So, our blood, sweat and tears are a part of this experience,” she said.

Ms. Grange, who commended the company, said the project is a demonstration to the world that the JWN/Campari Group is aware of the contributions of the slaves.

“The freedom and pleasures now taken for granted, have come on the backs of the anguish suffered by those who were forced to work on the estate in those early days,” she noted.

Meanwhile, Minister Grange has instructed the Jamaica National Heritage Trust (JNHT) to declare Appleton Estate a heritage site.

She said this is imperative, in light of the fact that the property “has played such an important part in the history of Jamaica”.

JWN Managing Director, Jean-Phillipe Beyer, in his remarks, informed that the art piece seeks to add a point of reflection to the experience of the Appleton Estate tour, and not to romanticise the experience of the enslaved people.

He said the monument is in addition to its recently published Appleton Estate History book, which details the contribution of the enslaved people to the property’s legacy.

“The Appleton Estate story is not unique, as many modern rum producers can tell a similar tale. What is unique, is our decision to create a platform here at the home of one of the world’s oldest and most versatile rums, to tell the full story of pain, sacrifice, adversity, hope and, ultimately, triumph,” Mr. Beyer stated.

Ms. Henry, in her remarks, indicated that the monument was created in six months, noting that the piece captured “some of the feeling of what I think my ancestors would have gone through”.