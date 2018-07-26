Collaborations Key to Combating Human Trafficking

Chair of the National Task Force Against Trafficking in Persons (NATFATIP), Carol Palmer, sashes Miss Jamaica World 2017, Solange Sinclair, as one of two human trafficking ambassadors during the opening session of the two-day NATFATIP International Human Trafficking Conference being held at the Meliá Braco Hotel in Trelawny. The conference is being hosted under the theme From Victim to Survivor – The Hard Road to Recovery. Also sashed was Founder of The SunGate Foundation and human trafficking survivor, Shamere Mckenzie. + - Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson Chair of the National Task Force Against Trafficking in Persons (NATFATIP), Carol Palmer, sashes Miss Jamaica World 2017, Solange Sinclair, as one of two human trafficking ambassadors during the opening session of the two-day NATFATIP International Human Trafficking Conference being held at the Meliá Braco Hotel in Trelawny. The conference is being hosted under the theme From Victim to Survivor – The Hard Road to Recovery. Also sashed was Founder of The SunGate Foundation and human trafficking survivor, Shamere Mckenzie. Story Highlights Permanent Secretary in the Justice Ministry, Carol Palmer, says sustainability of the anti-trafficking in persons agenda will depend on the strengthening of cooperation and collaborations across communities at the national, regional and international levels,

“While we recognise partnerships with law-enforcement and border-control agencies, there is need to engage community-based organisations that have an understanding of the social and cultural specificities of the local landscape,” she said.

She noted that strategic partnerships with academia and other similar sectors are also critical.

Mrs. Palmer was addressing the opening ceremony of the two-day National Task Force Against Trafficking in Persons (NATFATIP) International Human Trafficking Conference on Wednesday (July 25) at the Meliá Braco Hotel in Trelawny.

The NATFATIP Chair said she is hopeful that the event will open discussions on how gains already made can be leveraged and what new strategies can be developed.

She said she is optimistic about the outcomes of the conference, “especially as it relates to building sustainable partnerships and the protocols for treatment of victims of human trafficking”

She said the national programme will benefit immensely from the discussion as efforts persist to stop and prosecute traffickers and rescue victims.

The two-day NATFATIP International Human Trafficking Conference is being held under the theme ‘From Victim to Survivor – The Hard Road to Recovery’.

The opening session included a presentation on the role of higher education in challenging attitudes that support human trafficking.