Collaboration Needed to End Stigma Around Mental Illness

Custos of St. James, Bishop Conrad Pitkin, says a collaborative approach is needed to end the stigma around mental illness in Jamaica.

He noted that the stigma associated with mental health disorders fuels a culture of silence that further impairs individuals’ chances of being treated so that they can live normal lives.

“Many Jamaicans and other persons in the wider world with mental health conditions are deprived of their human rights. They are stigmatised, marginalised and are also subjected to emotional and psychiatric abuse. Because of the stigma, families don’t want anybody to know that the person has a level of mental illness… they’re [sometimes] abandoned,” he lamented.

Custos Pitkin was speaking at the official opening of a two-day wellness village at the Harmony Beach Park in Montego Bay, St. James, on Monday (October 10).

The World Mental Health Day event was part of activities by the Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA) to mark Mental Health Week from October 9 to 17.

Custos Pitkin noted that the wellness village as well as the other activities for the week, provides an opportunity to get the nation talking about mental health, create increased understanding about mental health disorders, and reduce stigma.

“There must be collaboration by all stakeholders. This includes parents, teachers, the Government, civil society, non-governmental organisations, and, yes, the church has to play a pivotal role in all of this,” he pointed out.

Custos Pitkin said it is hoped that the week’s activities will provide the opportunity for all stakeholders to be cognisant of mental health and “to be aware of whatever needs to be done to ensure that people with mental health conditions can continue to lead a normal life with dignity and pride”.

Regional Psychiatrist with the WRHA, Dr. Lisabeth Crossman, called on Jamaicans to support and give the necessary assistance to individuals suffering from mental health issues.

“Managing mental illness is a family affair and by family [it also means] your community, workplaces, where you play, where children go to school. The conversation must start from very young so even the young person can identify how they feel,” she said.

Dr. Crossman noted that since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increase in the number of individuals who are exhibiting signs of mental health issues, particularly depression and anxiety.

She said that persons are reluctant to seek professional care because of the stigma and discrimination associated with mental illness.

“So, most of these persons will turn up at their general practitioners, and sometimes, the diagnosis can be missed because the symptoms do not match the normal symptoms,” she pointed out.

Mental Health Week, which is being observed under the theme ‘Mental Health and Wellness: It’s a Family Affair’, will be used to educate the public, raise awareness surrounding treatments and help reduce the stigma associated with mental illness.

The wellness village concludes today (October 11).