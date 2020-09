COJ Kingston office closed for sanitisation

The Companies Office of Jamaica (COJ) wishes to advise the public that its Kingston office at 1 Grenada Way, will be closed today – Thursday, 10 September 2020 at 1:00 p.m.

The closure is to facilitate deep cleaning and sanitization. The public will be advised of the reopening date.

Customers are encouraged to utilize the Agency’s online registration platform to register their businesses and companies.