CMO Urges Adherence To Safety Protocols

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie, is appealing to Jamaicans, particularly partygoers, to adhere to the protocols that have been established to minimise the spread of infectious diseases such as coronavirus (COVID-19) and monkeypox.

She made the appeal at an online emergency press conference on Wednesday (July 6), to announce a positive case of monkeypox in the island.

“So, for everybody who is planning to go out there and party, I should hope that they would bear this in mind that close contact is still something that is to be avoided and to use your precautions – the wearing of masks, hand sanitising, and handwashing frequently to prevent contact,” she said.

Dr. Bisasor-McKenzie also urged persons who are sick to stay at home.

The case of monkeypox was discovered after a male who recently travelled to the island from the United Kingdom (UK) tested positive.

The patient has been placed in isolation and his close contacts have been quarantined following contact tracing.

Some of the symptoms of monkeypox are similar to those of COVID-19 and include fever, intense headache, swelling of the lymph nodes, back pain, muscle ache or general lack of energy, and a rash.

“Once you recognise that you start to have a rash, then there is possibility of monkeypox [and] even more reason for you to stay home,” Dr. Bisasor-McKenzie said.

She advised persons experiencing any of these symptoms to call ahead before visiting their medical practitioner for examination, cover the rashes and wear a mask.

“Monkeypox is not easily transmitted and requires close, prolonged contact for transmission to occur… . This is a mild disease,” she said, noting that isolation is critical in reducing its spread.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, said that the case of monkeypox in Jamaica is not a reason for panic, urging everyone to be responsible and take the necessary precautions.

“It’s not a reason to be uncertain or scared. We are informing you as soon as we got confirmation, so that you are aware. I think we have a duty to make you aware, but this information is not intended to cause anyone to be unduly alarmed, except that personal responsibility requires that you protect yourself.”

Dr. Tufton said the public will be kept up to date on the matter.

The monkeypox virus is normally found in animals, but the disease may be transmitted from animals to humans. The virus is transmitted from one person to another by close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets, and contaminated materials such as bedding.

For further information, contact the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ website at www.moh.gov.jm or contact a local public health department or reputable sites such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO).