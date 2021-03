Closure of the Ministry of Labour and Social Security’s Harbour Street Office

This is to advise that the Ministry’s Harbour Street Office at 108 Harbour Street, Kingston will be closed to the public on Friday, March 26, 2021.

This closure is to facilitate a comprehensive sanitization exercise. The office will be re-opened for business on Monday, March 29, 2021 at 8:30 a.m.

The Ministry apologises for the inconvenience caused.