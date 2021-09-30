JIS News
Clinical Management Summary For Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Coronavirus
September 30, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
Stock Image
Photo: JIS Photographer

 

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 251 83,737
SEX CLASSIFICATION
Females 141 47,621
Males 110 36,113
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 59 days to 91 years 1 day to 108 years
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 21 4,442
Hanover 1 2,724
KSA 63 20,747
Manchester 25 5,661
Portland 1 2,287
St. Ann 2 6,200
St. Catherine 76 15,294
St. Elizabeth 7 3,809
St. James 13 8,284
St. Mary 7 2,703
St. Thomas 24 3,556
Trelawny 5 3,112
Westmoreland 6 4,918
COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 233 13 5 251
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 73,752 6,221 3,764 83,737
NEGATIVE today

 

 940 All negatives are included in PCR tests 176 1,116
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 337,595 179,133 516,728
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 1,173 13 181 1,367
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 411,347 6,221 182,897 600,465
Positivity Rate[1] 20.7%
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
Deaths 9 1,869
Coincidental Deaths 0 178
Deaths under investigation 0 317
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
Recovered 141 52,817

 
Active Cases 251 28,464

 
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
Number in Facility Quarantine 0
Number in Home Quarantine 37,270
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
Number Hospitalised 650
Patients Moderately Ill 145
Patients Severely Ill 87
Patients Critically Ill 37
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
Contact of a Confirmed Case 1 3,067
Imported 0 1,251
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 3,569
Under Investigation 250 75,614
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

DEATHS

  1. An 80-year-old male from St. Elizabeth.
  2. A 71-year-old female from St. Elizabeth.
  3. A 77-year-old male from KSA.
  4. A 96-year-old female from St. Elizabeth.
  5. A 75-year-old male from St. Ann.
  6. A 56-year-old male from KSA.
  7. An 86-year-old female from St. Elizabeth.
  8. A 72-year-old female from KSA.
  9. A 70-year-old female from St. Ann.

 

The deaths occurred between September 5 and September 28, 2021.

 

Clinical Definitions
Moderately Ill Require hospitalisation but do not require oxygen supplementation. (Admission may be for non-COVID-19 specific conditions.)
Severely Ill Require hospitalisation and oxygenation support but not high dependency support (highly specialised staff and/or equipment).
 

Critically Ill

 Require hospitalisation, oxygenation support and highly specialised staff and/or equipment.

 

 

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

