Clinical Management Summary For Wednesday, September 29, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|251
|83,737
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|141
|47,621
|Males
|110
|36,113
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|59 days to 91 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|21
|4,442
|Hanover
|1
|2,724
|KSA
|63
|20,747
|Manchester
|25
|5,661
|Portland
|1
|2,287
|St. Ann
|2
|6,200
|St. Catherine
|76
|15,294
|St. Elizabeth
|7
|3,809
|St. James
|13
|8,284
|St. Mary
|7
|2,703
|St. Thomas
|24
|3,556
|Trelawny
|5
|3,112
|Westmoreland
|6
|4,918
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|233
|13
|5
|251
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|73,752
|6,221
|3,764
|83,737
|NEGATIVE today
|940
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|176
|1,116
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|337,595
|179,133
|516,728
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|1,173
|13
|181
|1,367
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|411,347
|6,221
|182,897
|600,465
|Positivity Rate[1]
|20.7%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|9
|1,869
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|178
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|317
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|141
|52,817
|Active Cases
|251
|28,464
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|0
|Number in Home Quarantine
|37,270
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|650
|Patients Moderately Ill
|145
|Patients Severely Ill
|87
|Patients Critically Ill
|37
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|1
|3,067
|Imported
|0
|1,251
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|3,569
|Under Investigation
|250
|75,614
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
DEATHS
- An 80-year-old male from St. Elizabeth.
- A 71-year-old female from St. Elizabeth.
- A 77-year-old male from KSA.
- A 96-year-old female from St. Elizabeth.
- A 75-year-old male from St. Ann.
- A 56-year-old male from KSA.
- An 86-year-old female from St. Elizabeth.
- A 72-year-old female from KSA.
- A 70-year-old female from St. Ann.
The deaths occurred between September 5 and September 28, 2021.
|Clinical Definitions
|Moderately Ill
|Require hospitalisation but do not require oxygen supplementation. (Admission may be for non-COVID-19 specific conditions.)
|Severely Ill
|Require hospitalisation and oxygenation support but not high dependency support (highly specialised staff and/or equipment).
|
Critically Ill
|Require hospitalisation, oxygenation support and highly specialised staff and/or equipment.
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing