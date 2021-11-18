Clinical Management Summary for Wednesday, November 17, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|97
|90,467
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|49
|51,454
|Males
|48
|39,010
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|2 years to 89 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES
|Clarendon
|1
|4,879
|Hanover
|3
|2,922
|KSA
|24
|22,364
|Manchester
|5
|5,946
|Portland
|5
|2,508
|St. Ann
|7
|6,686
|St. Catherine
|26
|16,969
|St. Elizabeth
|3
|4,164
|St. James
|4
|8,770
|St. Mary
|2
|2,940
|St. Thomas
|16
|3,910
|Trelawny
|0
|3,327
|Westmoreland
|1
|5,082
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|85
|10
|2
|97
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|79,797
|6,765
|3,905
|90,467
|NEGATIVE today
|709
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|177
|886
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|376,218
|193,867
|570,085
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|794
|10
|179
|983
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|456,069
|6,765
|197,772
|660,606
|Positivity Rate[1]
|11.8%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|12
(1 was previously under investigation)
|2,343
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|191
|Deaths Under Investigation
|0
|346
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|175
|61,313
|Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks
|–
|912
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|1
|Number in Home Quarantine
|43,740
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|175
|Patients Moderately Ill
|33
|Patients Severely Ill
|29
|Patients Critically Ill
|7
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|2
|3,136
|Imported
|1
|1,331
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|4,293
|Under Investigation
|94
|81,471
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
DEATHS
- An 81-year-old male from Westmoreland (was under investigation).
- A 76-year-old male from St. James.
- A 50-year-old female from Manchester.
- A 70-year-old female from Manchester.
- A 77-year-old female from St. James.
- An 82-year-old female from KSA.
- An 85-year-old female from Manchester.
- A 97-year-old female from St. Elizabeth.
- A 55-year-old female from St. Thomas.
- A 68-year-old male from KSA.
- A 76-year-old male from Manchester.
- A 54-year-old female from St. Elizabeth.
The deaths occurred between August 20 and November 16, 2021.
|Clinical Definitions
|Moderately Ill
|Require hospitalisation but do not require oxygen supplementation. (Admission may be for non-COVID-19 specific conditions.)
|Severely Ill
|Require hospitalisation and oxygenation support but not high dependency support (highly specialised staff and/or equipment).
|
Critically Ill
|Require hospitalisation, oxygenation support and highly specialised staff and/or equipment.
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing