Clinical Management Summary for Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Coronavirus
November 18, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 97 90,467
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 49 51,454
Males 48 39,010
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 2 years to 89 years 1 day to 108 years
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES    
Clarendon 1 4,879
Hanover 3 2,922
KSA 24 22,364
Manchester 5 5,946
Portland 5 2,508
St. Ann 7 6,686
St. Catherine 26 16,969
St. Elizabeth 3 4,164
St. James 4 8,770
St. Mary 2 2,940
St. Thomas 16 3,910
Trelawny 0 3,327
Westmoreland 1 5,082
COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 85 10 2 97
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 79,797 6,765 3,905 90,467
NEGATIVE today

 

 709 All negatives are included in PCR tests 177 886
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 376,218 193,867 570,085
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 794 10 179 983
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 456,069 6,765 197,772 660,606
Positivity Rate[1] 11.8%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths 12

(1 was previously under investigation)

 2,343
Coincidental Deaths 0 191
Deaths Under Investigation 0 346
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
Recovered 175 61,313
Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks 912
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 1  
Number in Home Quarantine 43,740  
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
Number Hospitalised 175  
Patients Moderately Ill 33  
Patients Severely Ill 29  
Patients Critically Ill 7  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Contact of a Confirmed Case 2 3,136
Imported 1 1,331
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 4,293
Under Investigation 94 81,471
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

DEATHS

  1. An 81-year-old male from Westmoreland (was under investigation).
  2. A 76-year-old male from St. James.
  3. A 50-year-old female from Manchester.
  4. A 70-year-old female from Manchester.
  5. A 77-year-old female from St. James.
  6. An 82-year-old female from KSA.
  7. An 85-year-old female from Manchester.
  8. A 97-year-old female from St. Elizabeth.
  9. A 55-year-old female from St. Thomas.
  10. A 68-year-old male from KSA.
  11. A 76-year-old male from Manchester.
  12. A 54-year-old female from St. Elizabeth.

 

The deaths occurred between August 20 and November 16, 2021.

Clinical Definitions
Moderately Ill Require hospitalisation but do not require oxygen supplementation. (Admission may be for non-COVID-19 specific conditions.)
Severely Ill Require hospitalisation and oxygenation support but not high dependency support (highly specialised staff and/or equipment).
 

Critically Ill

 Require hospitalisation, oxygenation support and highly specialised staff and/or equipment.

 

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

