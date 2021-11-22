JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus

Clinical Management Summary for Sunday, November 21, 2021

Coronavirus
November 22, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
Stock Image
Photo: Stock Image

 

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 102 90,807
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 65 51,651
Males 37 39,153
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 2 years to 98 years 1 day to 108 years
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES    
Clarendon 8 4,893
Hanover 2 2,936
KSA 23 22,440
Manchester 2 5,951
Portland 1 2,511
St. Ann 12 6,723
St. Catherine 12 17,044
St. Elizabeth 3 4,172
St. James 5 8,804
St. Mary 24 2,977
St. Thomas 2 3,921
Trelawny 6 3,334
Westmoreland 2 5,101
COVID TESTS

 
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 95 7 0 102
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 80,104 6,793 3,910 90,807
NEGATIVE today

 

 1,256 All negatives are included in PCR tests 650 1,906
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 379,165 194,960 574,125
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 1,351 7 650 2,008
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 459,269 6,793 198,870 664,932
Positivity Rate[1] 7.5%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths 1 2,359
Coincidental Deaths 0 191
Deaths Under Investigation 0 341
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
Recovered 116 61,836
Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks   894
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 1  
Number in Home Quarantine 42,679  
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
Number Hospitalised 190  
Patients Moderately Ill 44  
Patients Severely Ill 17  
Patients Critically Ill 7  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Contact of a Confirmed Case 3 3,140
Imported 2 1,333
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 4,311
Under Investigation 97 81,787
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

DEATH

  1. A 91-year-old female from KSA.

The death occurred on November 20, 2021.

 

Clinical Definitions
Moderately Ill Require hospitalisation but do not require oxygen supplementation. (Admission may be for non-COVID-19 specific conditions.)
Severely Ill Require hospitalisation and oxygenation support but not high dependency support (highly specialised staff and/or equipment).
 

Critically Ill

 Require hospitalisation, oxygenation support and highly specialised staff and/or equipment.

 

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

Skip to content