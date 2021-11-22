Clinical Management Summary for Sunday, November 21, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|102
|90,807
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|65
|51,651
|Males
|37
|39,153
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|2 years to 98 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES
|Clarendon
|8
|4,893
|Hanover
|2
|2,936
|KSA
|23
|22,440
|Manchester
|2
|5,951
|Portland
|1
|2,511
|St. Ann
|12
|6,723
|St. Catherine
|12
|17,044
|St. Elizabeth
|3
|4,172
|St. James
|5
|8,804
|St. Mary
|24
|2,977
|St. Thomas
|2
|3,921
|Trelawny
|6
|3,334
|Westmoreland
|2
|5,101
|COVID TESTS
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|95
|7
|0
|102
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|80,104
|6,793
|3,910
|90,807
|NEGATIVE today
|1,256
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|650
|1,906
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|379,165
|194,960
|574,125
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|1,351
|7
|650
|2,008
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|459,269
|6,793
|198,870
|664,932
|Positivity Rate[1]
|7.5%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|1
|2,359
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|191
|Deaths Under Investigation
|0
|341
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|116
|61,836
|Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks
|894
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|1
|Number in Home Quarantine
|42,679
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|190
|Patients Moderately Ill
|44
|Patients Severely Ill
|17
|Patients Critically Ill
|7
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|3
|3,140
|Imported
|2
|1,333
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|4,311
|Under Investigation
|97
|81,787
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
DEATH
- A 91-year-old female from KSA.
The death occurred on November 20, 2021.
|Clinical Definitions
|Moderately Ill
|Require hospitalisation but do not require oxygen supplementation. (Admission may be for non-COVID-19 specific conditions.)
|Severely Ill
|Require hospitalisation and oxygenation support but not high dependency support (highly specialised staff and/or equipment).
Critically Ill
|Require hospitalisation, oxygenation support and highly specialised staff and/or equipment.
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing