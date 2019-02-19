Climate Resilience Project gets $379 Million

Work to further build out phase two of the Pilot Programme for Climate Resilience (PPCR II) will continue this year with a $379-million budgetary allocation.

This is contained in the 2019/20 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

The project, which commenced in April 2013 and initially ran for 30 months, aims to improve the quality and use of climate-related data and information management for effective planning and action at the community and national levels.

Key achievements up to December 2018 include the Meteorological Service of Jamaica’s installation of 35 automatic weather stations; and the Water Resources Authority’s installation of 31 intensity rain gauges and water-level sensors, and development of a real-time data hydromet system.

Among the other engagements are the installation of a sea-level tide gauge at the Montego Bay pier and 12 soil moisture probes at select locations, while a behaviour change and public education campaign was initiated.

Programmed activities for 2019/20 include installation and operationalisation of a weather radar; refurbishing of weather radar station; continuation of behaviour change campaign; and commencing preparation of the 2019 State of Jamaica Climate Report.

The project, which is being executed by the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, was extended from October 2015 to April 2021.

An additional $265.7 million is earmarked for activities slated for 2020/21 and another $105.9 million for 2021/22.

Funding is being provided by the World Bank.