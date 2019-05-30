Climate Change Policy Framework Being Updated

Story Highlights Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Daryl Vaz, says his Ministry is in the process of updating the Climate Change Policy Framework.

He was speaking at a Public Forum, titled, ‘Adapting to Climate Resilience’, which was held at the Rio Nuevo Village in St. Mary, on Wednesday (May 29).

The Minister said the update will take place through the Climate Change branch of the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation.

He also said this update will be in keeping with the recent developments at the regional and international levels, chief among them are the agreements reached in Poland with the adoption of the Paris Agreement Work Programme (PAWP).

“In addition, there are several mechanisms available that provide assistance to Jamaicans and Jamaica to integrate climate resilience into development planning. They include the Pilot Programme for Climate Resilience (PPCR), which provides incentives for scaled-up action in regards to climate change and creates a shift to broad-based strategies to achieve climate resilience at the national and regional levels,” Minister Vaz said.

The Climate Change Policy Framework outlines the strategies that the country will employ in order to effectively respond to the impacts and challenges of climate change, through measures that are appropriate for varying scales and magnitudes of climate change impacts.

Development of the Policy Framework for Jamaica was made possible through the Government of Jamaica/European Union/United Nations Environment Programme (GOJ /EU/UNEP) Climate Change Adaptation and Disaster Risk Reduction Project, funded by the European Union under the Global Climate Change Alliance (GCCA).

On February 21, Cabinet Secretary, Ambassador Douglas Saunders, also stated that work is ongoing in the implementation of the Climate Change Policy Framework and Action Plan during a presentation at a training session for members of the Government Policy Analysts Network (PAN) at the Alhambra Inn in St. Andrew.