Climate Change Division to Host Youth Consultation March 29

Story Highlights The Climate Change Division in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation will host a post Conference of Parties (COP) Youth Consultation on Climate Change on March 29 at the Wexford Hotel in Montego Bay, St. James.

The event is a free, public consultation that will allow a segment of the youth population to share their views and experiences as it relates to climate change. The consultation is being put on by the Division with funding support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Jamaica.

Post Conference of Parties (COP) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change sessions are held to inform stakeholders on decisions coming out of COP. This consultation will include youth input under the theme ‘Engaging Youth in Climate Change Conversations for a Resilient Jamaica’.

“The event is designed to allow them to learn more on the topic through presentations from experts, and will also allow them to actively contribute with a view towards informing a youth strategy for climate change. This will be facilitated through panel discussions and round-table conversations, which will culminate in presentations from the students,” National Coordinator at the Division, Ayesha Constable, told JIS News.

Students from schools in Westmoreland, Hanover, Trelawny and St. James have been invited to participate in the consultation with the Division, along with several youth environmental activists.

“The Division recognises youth as important stakeholders in the national efforts towards making Jamaica climate-resilient. Across the globe, youth have been actively participating in a range of efforts to address the climate crisis, such as research, activism, and innovation. Climate change is happening, yet the worst effects of it will be felt by younger and future generations. We must ensure they have access to critical resources such as water, fisheries, forests, which are already under severe threat from climate change,” Ms. Constable said.

Exhibitors at the event include the Japan Caribbean Climate Change Partnership; Montego Bay Marine Park; Vision 2030 Jamaica; Climate Studies Group, Mona; the Division and the Sandals Foundation.

Persons interested in attending may register by emailing: climate.change@megjc.gov.jm or by calling 876-633-7500.