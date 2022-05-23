Clean Up Your Communities on Labour Day, May 23

Jamaicans are being urged to clean up their communities and towns on Labour Day, May 23.

This year’s Labour Day slogan is “Mek Jamaica Cris an’ Clean” while the theme is ‘Re-igniting a Nation for Greatness – Protect our Heritage and Environment’.

Speaking at the Workers’ Week and Labour Day thanksgiving service held Sunday (May 22) at the Emmanuel Apostolic Church, 12A Slipe Road, Kingston, Minister of Culture, Gender Entertainment and Sport Hon. Olivia Grange, urged Jamaicans to clean up their communities for Jamaica 60 celebrations.

“Let us clean up and beautify the environment, the landmarks and public spaces that will be used to stage the celebrations. Make criss and clean every nook and cranny in Jamaica … throughout the year,” she said.

She noted that parishes have identified parish-focused projects for Labour Day and urged communities to do likewise.

Minister Grange also appealed to churches to mobilise their church communities to get involved in Labour Day activities.

“I urge us to apply the greatest commitment, discipline and hard work to the projects we plan for Labour Day,” she said.

Giving an update on Labour Day activities, she said that floral tributes in honour of National Hero the Right Excellent Samuel Sharpe will take place at National Heroes Park in Kingston and Sam Sharpe Square, Montego Bay. She said that the National Hero was martyred on May 23, 1832, because of his determination that slavery be abolished.

“So, although we will work tomorrow to make Jamaica criss and clean, we are also paying tribute to our National Hero, Sam Sharpe,” she added.

Prime Minister the Most Hon. Andrew Holness in a recorded message aired at the service, called on Jamaicans “to come together in your various communities and clean up, criss up and nice up the place.

“The freedom to be out and about this Labour Day means we can mobilise to a greater degree within our communities and across the country as we action this year’s Labour Day theme, “Re-igniting a Nation for Greatness – Protect our Heritage and Environment which calls on us to “Make Jamaica Criss and Clean,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that government is actively pursuing ways to increase workers’ benefits and is examining the feasibility of implementing unemployment insurance in Jamaica to assist workers who become unemployed, through no fault of their own.

“This would temporarily provide workers with partial income relief while they search for new employment,” he said.

Additionally, he said that the unemployment support would facilitate the acquisition of new skills to increase and improve their employability.

“Of course, the most important role of government for workers is to ensure that the economy is growing and generating employment,” The Prime Minister added.