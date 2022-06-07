Clean-Up Programme for Jamaica 60 Celebrations

The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) will be part of a massive clean-up programme for Jamaica 60th celebrations.
Jamaica’s 60th year of Independence is being celebrated under the theme ‘Re-igniting a Nation for Greatness’.
Speaking at a recent JIS ‘Think Tank’, the agency’s Executive Director, Audley Gordon, said that announcements for a massive clean-up programme will be made in “due time”.
“The NSWMA will be a part of that drive and we look forward to going out there and do what we do best, because it is our Jamaica and we want it ‘criss and clean’,” he added.
Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, in his 2022/23 Sectoral Debate presentation in the House of Representatives recently, said that the Government will implement a special project to clean the landscape as part of the Jamaica 60 celebrations.
He said that several sites of historical significance in the municipalities islandwide will be refurbished as legacy projects for Jamaica’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations.
Additionally, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, in her remarks at the recent National Labour Day church service, had urged Jamaicans to clean up their communities for Jamaica 60 celebrations.
“Let us clean up and beautify the environment, the landmarks and public spaces that will be used to stage the celebrations. Clean every nook and cranny in Jamaica… throughout the year,” she said.