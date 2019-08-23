Civil Service Week to be Observed November 17-22

Story Highlights Civil Service Week 2019 will be observed from November 17 to 22 under the theme: ‘Building and Sustaining a Culture of Excellence’.

Speaking with JIS News, Chair of the Civil Service Week Steering Committee, Ministry of Finance and Public Service, Lorna Phillips, said the week-long activities are in support of the revamped First Heritage Co-operative (FHC) Credit Union Civil Servants of the Year Award.

“We really put a lot of effort into doing an assessment of the prior competition, because last year we had no nominations, so we said we had to find out what the problem was and do things differently,” she said.

Civil Service Week 2019 will be observed from November 17 to 22 under the theme: ‘Building and Sustaining a Culture of Excellence’.

Speaking with JIS News, Chair of the Civil Service Week Steering Committee, Ministry of Finance and Public Service, Lorna Phillips, said the week-long activities are in support of the revamped First Heritage Co-operative (FHC) Credit Union Civil Servants of the Year Award.

“We really put a lot of effort into doing an assessment of the prior competition, because last year we had no nominations, so we said we had to find out what the problem was and do things differently,” she said.

The week of activities will commence with the announcement of the 2019 First Heritage Co-operative Credit Union (FHC) Civil Servants of the Year, with the awards ceremony set for November15.

“We will have an announcement of the award in the three categories,” she highlighted.

This year, three new categories of awardees will be introduced into the Civil Servants of the Year Award, to broaden the scope of eligible nominees as part of efforts to revitalise the initiative.

The three categories are: Technical, Management and Middle Management. Each awardee will receive a cash prize of $200,000. All three awardees will complete a joint community project valued at $150,000.

This is one of several changes to the annual award. Another notable change is that organisation of the Award has been officially handed over to recently appointed title sponsor, First Heritage Co-operative Credit Union Limited.

Other activities throughout the week include the Civil Service Week 5K road run on November 16. This is to be followed by the annual national church service on the 17th and a school tour on November 18, which will see several secondary schools touring various government entities.

“We will identify some specific places in Government where we will give them (the children) some exposure. One will definitely be the Office of the Prime Minister. Last year they met with the Prime Minister and it was a hit, so we are trying to make sure we do that again this year,” she explained.

The Long Service Award will be held on November 20 at King’s House. The awards ceremony honours Civil Servants who have served for 25 years and more.

The Jamaica Civil Service School Competition will return this year with several participating primary and secondary schools vying for a trophy awarded by the Jamaica Civil Service Association (JCSA). This will be held on November 21.

The week will also feature Ministries/Departments In-House Competition among employees and culminate with the annual After Work Lyme on Friday, November 22.

Activities commemorating Civil Service Week are organised by the Civil Service Week Steering Committee (CSWSC) in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service.