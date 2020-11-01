Citizens Encouraged to Get Screened for Breast Cancer

Story Highlights Breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths among Jamaican women, and it is estimated that one in 21 women in the country, will be diagnosed with the disease.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is observed in October each year in countries across the world to increase attention and support for the awareness, early detection and treatment of this disease.

The Private Security Regulation Authority (PSRA) is encouraging citizens to get screened for breast cancer.

Speaking with JIS News, Executive Director of the PSRA, Rick Harris said the organisation endorses efforts in promoting early detection.

“The best protection is early detection, so we are urging persons to reach out to the organisations that conduct tests and also to get regular screening,” he said.

The PSRA donated $20,000 to the Jamaica Cancer Society, a non-profit and non-governmental organization that provides assistance to persons affected by cancer.

“We understand that breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in women worldwide. Breast cancer affects us, our friends, our colleagues, and our family members, as you strive to meet your mandate to fight and defeat cancer in all forms, the PSRA salutes you,” Mr. Harris added.

Members of the Private Security Regulation Authority from the Kingston and Western Jamaica offices, wore pink during the month of October, as a part of efforts to bring awareness to breast cancer and the importance of regular testing.

Mammography screening for breast cancer is available at the Jamaica Cancer Society in Kingston and is also available in the public health sector at Cornwall Regional Hospital, and The University Hospital of the West Indies, as well as at private institutions.