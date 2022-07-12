Citizens Encouraged to Be Proactive in Waste Management This Hurricane Season

Jamaicans are being encouraged to be proactive in their waste management this hurricane season, by Regional Operations Manager of SPM Waste Management Limited, Edward Muir.
Addressing Clarendon residents at the first in a series of Disaster Preparedness Town Halls organised by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, on July 7, at Rocky Point, in the parish, Mr. Muir gave tips on some precautions to take this hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to November 30.
“Before a disaster, assess your environment and make an effort to containerise any loose garbage. Once garbage is collected, secure and store waste containers properly, preferably away from areas of high winds,” he advised.
Mr. Muir disclosed that the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) is putting a system in place to engage additional trucks to remove bulky waste before a weather system threatens the island.
Additionally, he pointed out that waste generated after the collection of garbage should be secured until after a system or threat passes.
“During a hurricane we encourage citizens to try and desist from putting out their garbage on the road or at their gates, as much as possible. What it does when it rains, it moves the garbage, blocks the drains and creates more disaster,” he said.
“We have our teams strategically placed in each parish during the hurricane season, and we make note of where the challenges are…so that after the hurricane we move as quickly as possible to remove some of the backlog,” Mr. Muir added.
SPM Waste Management Limited is a regional office of the NSWMA and is responsible for the parishes of St. Elizabeth, Manchester and Clarendon.