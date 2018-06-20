China’s Vice Minister of Industry Arrives

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Mike Henry (left), greets Vice Minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, People’s Republic of China, Wang Jiangping, who arrived at the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) on June 20 for a two-day visit. + - Photo: Rudranath Fraser Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Mike Henry (left), greets Vice Minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, People’s Republic of China, Wang Jiangping, who arrived at the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) on June 20 for a two-day visit.



The Government will host the Vice Minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, People’s Republic of China (PRC), Wang Jiangping, from June 20 to 22.

During his stay, Mr. Wang will meet with a number of Government Ministers.

Mr. Wang was met at the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) by Minister without Portfolio in the Economic Growth and Job Creation Ministry, Hon. Mike Henry, on June 20.

Mr. Henry informed JIS News following a meeting with Mr. Wang that among the areas being examined is expansion of the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) under the Logistics Hub Initiative.

SEZs create a specifically delineated location that is governed separately by the customs and tax regimes of the country, and is intended to provide targeted incentives and services to encourage investments in Jamaica’s logistics-based industries.

Having a modern SEZ for Jamaica would result in greater investments (both domestic and foreign), increased employment and economic growth for the country.

Mr. Henry, whose major responsibility surrounds SEZs, said the visit “is very important as we (prepare) ourselves for the development of the belt and road structure that relates to the creation of a logistics hub”.

“The interest of expanding China’s position (is important to them) and they recognise that we are the most positioned country in terms of moving goods and services,” he said.

“The development of economic zones is open to all investors from all over the world. I am inviting Jamaican investors to invest in the cluster of businesses,” he said.