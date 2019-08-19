Children From Salt Spring Benefit from Summer Camp

Story Highlights The curtains came down on the four-week children’s summer camp in Salt Spring, St. James, on August 16, with 120 children from the area benefiting from the initiative.

There are plans by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) to replicate the camp in other volatile communities in the parish.

The camp began on Monday, July 22 at the Salt Spring Primary and Infant school, in Montego Bay, and forms part of social intervention efforts by the St. James Police Division.

The curtains came down on the four-week children’s summer camp in Salt Spring, St. James, on August 16, with 120 children from the area benefiting from the initiative.

There are plans by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) to replicate the camp in other volatile communities in the parish.

The camp began on Monday, July 22 at the Salt Spring Primary and Infant school, in Montego Bay, and forms part of social intervention efforts by the St. James Police Division.

Children from 6 to 17 years of age were targeted , and they were engaged in educational and extra-curricular activities, as well as motivational talks, geared at promoting proper etiquette and positive values and attitudes.

Speaking at the closing ceremony at the Salt Spring Primary and Infant School, Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson, said the summer camp represents the JCF’s commitment to establish a meaningful relationship between communities and the police.

“This is really the JCF believing in you as the community of Salt Spring and you as the children of Salt Spring. This is how we see our role as police officers…so we can make people’s lives better,” the Commissioner added.

He commended residents for their commitment to maintaining the sense of peace that now exists in the community.

“We at the JCF appreciate the sort of commitment the community has made to peace, and building the relationship that we have over the past few months. The community has bought into this and we are doing great things together and this camp is one of those community activities,” the Commissioner said.

“This is not a short term relationship that we are building here. This is not a sprint, this is a marathon and we are going to be here with you for the long haul and we will also be replicating this in other communities here in St. James and also in other parishes,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Immediate Past President of the St. James Lay Magistrates’ Association, Claudette Bryan, lauded the JCF for organising the camp.

“Today (August 16) is an awesome day and I want to give my commendations and congratulations to the JCF for putting on such a fine programme for our children in this part of St. James. So, I say high praises to you for organising and executing this awesome summer camp,” she said.

Mrs. Bryan argued that the camp has brought a paradigm shift to the community of Salt Spring.

The summer camp was held under the theme: ‘Peace, love, unity and trust’. It was supported by the Citizen Security and Justice Programme (CSJP), Social Development Commission (SDC), Peace Management Initiative (PMI), Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) and several private sector entities, including Chukka Foundation, Margaritaville, Rain Forrest Seafood and Barnett Estate Limited.