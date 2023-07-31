Children Benefit from Back-To-School Treat in Mount Moreland

Ninety children and parents from Mount Moreland and surrounding communities in St. Catherine have benefited from a back-to-school treat organised by the Tameka Hill Foundation.

The event was held on July 29 at the Mount Moreland Church of God of Prophecy, where the children were gifted with school bags and other educational supplies, as well as clothing from the online store, TLO JM.

Sessions were held for the parents and medical checkups provided for parents and children. There were also fun games, motivational talks, as well picnic foods for the young ones.

Miss Hill, who is a former Youth Ambassador for Jamaica, and a developmental specialist, said the annual event, which started in 2017, is growing.

“This is one of the best treats that I have had, because of how happy everybody was. I have not experienced this sort of happiness before,” she said in an interview with JIS News.

While urging the parents to continue to invest in the education of their children, Miss Hill said her parents were not always well off financially, but “they kept investing in us”.

“Always speak positively to them (children); all these things go a long way for their development,” she told the parents.

Satisfied with the many gifts for her two children, Neekah Whyte said the event was “moving for me” because as a single parent with financial challenges, “I didn’t know what was going to happen in September concerning the bags and books because they are costly. It was a blessing for her to do this”.

For Pastor of the church, Robert Smith, the Foundation and its team of volunteers have “created history” in the community, leaving the residents with smiles on their faces.

“It brings hope to persons who don’t always have the resources needed,” Pastor Smith said.

He added that he wants the beneficiaries to “make the best of this opportunity”.