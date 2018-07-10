Child Protection Agency Southern Region Stages Facility Day

Story Highlights The Child Protection and Family Services Agency’s (CPFSA) Southern Region will stage its inaugural ‘Facility Day’ on Wednesday (July 11) at St. Monica’s Children’s Home in Chapelton, Clarendon.

The day of activities, which gets under way starting at 9:00 a.m., is targeted at officers in Clarendon, St. Elizabeth, and Manchester.

Speaking with JIS News, CPFSA Acting Regional Director, Francine Rhoomes, said that the event will provide an opportunity for staff who do not work in the homes to spend quality time with the children, through fun and games and other activities These include foster care officers or persons who provide counselling outside of the facilities.



The Child Protection and Family Services Agency’s (CPFSA) Southern Region will stage its inaugural ‘Facility Day’ on Wednesday (July 11) at St. Monica’s Children’s Home in Chapelton, Clarendon.

The day of activities, which gets under way starting at 9:00 a.m., is targeted at officers in Clarendon, St. Elizabeth, and Manchester.

Speaking with JIS News, CPFSA Acting Regional Director, Francine Rhoomes, said that the event will provide an opportunity for staff who do not work in the homes to spend quality time with the children, through fun and games and other activities These include foster care officers or persons who provide counselling outside of the facilities.

“Staff who do not interact with the children on a daily basis, or have minimal interaction, will now have the chance to interface with them,” Ms. Rhoomes said.

“The day will also provide the children with the opportunity to interact with unfamiliar faces and for the staff to forget that they are adults and just have fun time with the children,” she added.

She said that at the end of the day, she expects that officers who work in the field will better understand the experience of children who live in the residential facilities.

“In general, we want our children to be placed in family-based settings, so when an officer who is responsible for writing court reports spends a day with a child, they will better understand how a child who is placed in a facility feels,” she contended. The CPFSA Southern Region’s Facility Day involves support from Dynamic Life Foundation.

St. Monica’s Children’s Home is a privately run facility that receives budgetary and other support from the Government.