Child Care And Protection Act Being Reviewed

The Child Care and Protection Act is being reviewed to address new and emerging issues and to ensure harmonisation with other pieces of legislation concerning children.

“The process is advanced, as a draft Cabinet Submission has been developed to seek approval for the recommendations that were made in the Report of the Joint Select Committee of the Houses of Parliament,” Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams, said in a statement to the House of Representatives on July 13.

Mrs. Williams further informed that the Ministry has found it necessary to accelerate the pace of the revision of Section 24 of the Act by pulling out this section for advancement, even ahead of the revision of the entire Act.

“Upon revision, no child not charged with an offence will end up in a penal institution. The use of the terms ‘uncontrollable’, ‘beyond control’ and ‘out of control’ will be abolished in describing children with behavioural issues, to be replaced by modern defined terminology to capture the range of behaviour exhibited by children,” she noted.

Meanwhile, the Minister said the review of the Children (Adoption of ) Act is on in earnest.

She pointed out that the review will address several legislative gaps and ambiguities and areas in which the law can be updated to reflect the scope and types of adoption applications currently being received.

“The process has begun, as the Ministry is treating this matter as one in need of urgent attention. A policy document has been developed, which has informed the crafting of a draft Cabinet Submission that the Ministry is currently refining to advance to the next stage,” Mrs. Williams said.