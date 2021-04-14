CHEC To Carry Out Montego Bay Perimeter Road Project

The Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation has entered into a contractual agreement with the China Harbour Engineering Company Limited (CHEC) for the entity to carry out the works under the Montego Bay Perimeter Road Project.

The US$220-million design-build contract also involves Barnett Street/West Green Avenue upgrading and work on the Long Hill Bypass.

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams, who made the announcement during a virtual post-Cabinet press briefing on Wednesday (April 14), informed that Cabinet has given approval for CHEC to be the main contractor for the implementation of the project.

The objective is to create a safe and reliable alternative route for motorists travelling across and within Montego Bay, which will result in less congestion within the city and open up new lands to facilitate structured developments.

It is being financed through the Government of Jamaica’s Consolidated Fund and implemented by the National Road Operating and Constructing Company (NROCC).

In the meantime, Minister Williams informed that Cabinet also gave approval for the reassignment of the operations for the certification of drivers and the oversight of the repair and maintenance of Government vehicles from the National Works Agency (NWA) to the Island Traffic Authority.

“This better aligns with the capabilities of the Island Traffic Authority and allows the NWA to focus mainly on road works and other similar infrastructural activities,” she said.