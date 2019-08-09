Charles Urges Young Professionals to Tap Into Housing Market

Story Highlights Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. has made a call for young professionals across the country to not be disheartened by the challenges that comes with owning a home.

He says the Government understands and is committed to providing affordable and legal housing solutions for them.

“To all the young professionals, I know how it feels to have significant challenges when you look at the possibility of not being able to handle the transfer tax, having money to put down the deposit but you can’t handle the closing,” Minister Charles said.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. has made a call for young professionals across the country to not be disheartened by the challenges that comes with owning a home.

He says the Government understands and is committed to providing affordable and legal housing solutions for them.

“To all the young professionals, I know how it feels to have significant challenges when you look at the possibility of not being able to handle the transfer tax, having money to put down the deposit but you can’t handle the closing,” Minister Charles said.

“This Government has not only spoke about development, but it has created the environment where we are making it possible for young professionals and investors to really acquire safe, affordable, legal housing in our country,” Charles Jr. noted.

He was speaking at a ceremony to break ground for the Rhyne Park Estate at Rose Hall in Montego Bay, St. James this morning (August 9).

The housing development is a Joint Venture Partnership between the Housing Agency of Jamaica (HAJ) and Henan Fifth Construction Group Company Ltd.

In the meantime, Charles who has responsibility for Water, Housing and Infrastructure further emphasized that the development that the Government spoke of for the country, is in alignment with the National Housing Policy which was tabled in the House of Parliament on July 23.