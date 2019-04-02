Chapelton Hospital Being Upgraded

Story Highlights Work is expected to begin this week on Phase One of the $120-million project at the Chapelton Community Hospital in Clarendon.

The work will involve renovating and upgrading the facility and the building of a new ward. Construction is expected to last for 10 months.

Funds for the construction have been donated by the United States-based Push Start Foundation, through its head, Clarendon-born businesswoman, Beverley Nichols.

Work is expected to begin this week on Phase One of the $120-million project at the Chapelton Community Hospital in Clarendon.

The work will involve renovating and upgrading the facility and the building of a new ward. Construction is expected to last for 10 months.

Funds for the construction have been donated by the United States-based Push Start Foundation, through its head, Clarendon-born businesswoman, Beverley Nichols.

Speaking at a meeting with stakeholders at the hospital recently, Member of Parliament for the area and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Pearnel Charles, called on the contractor and his team to ensure that the hospital premises are protected for the duration of the works.

“I am also suggesting that you meet with the security teams to ensure that everyone is on the same page where protecting the site and workers is concerned,” Mr. Charles said.

Services at the hospital have been transferred to the Summerfield Community Centre, also in Clarendon, effective Monday, April 1, 2019.

The pharmacy services will be provided on a drop-off and pick-up basis for patients seen at the health centre. Prescriptions will be collected from patients on Mondays and Wednesdays and delivered on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Residents can also access services at the Lionel Town and May Pen Hospitals and other health facilities in the parish.