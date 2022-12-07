Chapelton Community Hospital Reopens After Extensive Renovations

Thousands of residents of Chapelton and surrounding areas in Clarendon are benefitting from improved access to health services following the renovation of the Chapelton Community Hospital at a cost of $309 million.

The project was undertaken through funding by the Culture, Health, Arts, Sports and Education (CHASE) Fund; Jamaican businesswoman/philanthropist, Beverly Nichols; and the National Health Fund (NHF).

It included extensive rehabilitation of the main building with the termite-damaged timber flooring replaced with a sustainable concrete solution; putting in new structural walls and a new roof; construction of an ambulance bay; upgrading of a ramp to allow for stretcher access; restoration of the minor operating theatre; installation of medical gas and a fire detection and alarm system; and electrical works.

In addition, there was upgrading of plumbing to provide adequate water pressure to the building, inclusive of a pressure tank, pump and concrete pump house; and the construction of a rubble stone retaining wall, guard house and garbage skip.

The facility now boasts a new 20-bed ward (the Beverly Nichols pavilion); a new pharmacy, laundry department, linen room, and staff lunchroom; expanded food service department; additional parking and driveway; and is equipped with a standby generator system.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, who delivered the keynote address at the official reopening ceremony on Tuesday (Dec. 6), said that the hospital will serve communities such as Summerfield, Thompson Town, Mocho, Frankfield, Effort, Smithville, Blackwoods, and others within a 20-mile radius.

He thanked Ms. Nichols, who was born in Blackwoods and emigrated to the United States (US), for her US$1 million assistance to the project through her Push-Start Foundation. The donation was managed by the American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ).

“This is more than a push,” Mr. Holness said, pointing out that there have been other generous donations from Ms. Nichols through her foundation.

These include a US$100,000 support for the construction of a dialysis centre at the May Pen Hospital and US$25,000 to assist scores of healthcare workers, who were directly involved in the fight against COVID-19.

“I want to use you as an example,” the Prime Minister said to Ms. Nichols, who studied nursing in the US and later established a home care facility.

“Let us build our homeland, let us build where we belong, so that you will always have the real option of returning here to live. [Let us make] Jamaica the place of choice to live, raise your families, do business and retire in paradise,” he urged.

The Prime Minister also called on Jamaicans to understand that “the solution is not just the hospital; the solution is how to avoid the hospital by being healthy.”

As such, he encouraged better eating habits and regular exercise to maintain a healthy weight and minimise the risk of non-communicable diseases.

For his part, Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, said that the project has been “money well spent,” noting that value has been created.

He encouraged users of the hospital to treat it with care and “make sure that this facility works and works for the good of all.”

The Minister also pointed out the importance of partnerships to improve the health sector and encouraged other Jamaicans to contribute in this regard.

Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Information, Hon. Robert Morgan, who is Member of Parliament for Clarendon North Central, expressed pleasure that the hospital is back in operation.

“Chapelton Community Hospital is the heartbeat of our town; our heart is beating again. The people of Northern Clarendon will benefit significantly from this facility…no longer will we all have to take the long journey to May Pen to get emergency medical help,” he said.

Mr. Morgan pointed out that in addition to improving access to healthcare, the hospital will drive economic development and will serve as a “centripetal force in drawing people to the community”.