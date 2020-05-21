Change to Driver’s Licence Processing at Tax Offices

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) wishes to advise the public that it has implemented several new measures for the distribution and pickup of Driver’s Licence, as the Authority continues to take the necessary steps to provide its regular services while adhering to public health and safety guidelines.

TAJ’s new procedures for the renewal as well as the collection of new driver’s licences already in office, took effect on Monday May 18, 2020, and will remain in effect until further advised by the Authority.

Customers who have already paid for their Driver’s Licence are required to visit the Tax Office where the payment was made, and to deposit the following documents in the Drop Box facility in a sealed envelope for processing:

-Properly completed Drivers Licence application form (F7) (telephone number to be affixed).

-Copy of receipt

-Copy of expired Driver’s Licence

-Passport size photograph (2×2 inches not more than 6 months old).

Additionally, persons will be required to make their drop-offs based on the following schedule:

Payment Drop-off Date March 16 – 31 May 18 – 22 March 23 – April 3 May 25 – 29 April 6 – 17 June 1 – 5 April 20 – May 1 June 8 – 12 May 4 – May 15 June 22 – 26

Motorists seeking to renew their Driver’s Licence are now required to take a passport size photograph (2×2 inches and not more than 6 months old) along with a completed Driver’s Licence Application Form (F7). Once the customer has paid the required fee, they will then be directed to submit their documents for processing.

New Driver’s Licence applicants who have been advised to pick up their licences may visit the relevant Tax Office with their Learners Licence and/or valid Identification, a passport size photograph (2×2 inches not more than 6 months old) to complete the Application Form (F7). The customer will be directed to submit the required documents for processing once the requisite fee has been paid.

The public is also advised that the processing of new Driver’s Licences already in office will be done only on Tuesdays and Thursdays of each week, effective Monday May 18, 2020 based on the following schedule:

– New Driver’s Licences issued by the Island Traffic Authority (ITA) in February 2020 will be facilitated in the month of May 2020

-New Driver’s Licences issued by the Island Traffic Authority (ITA) in March 2020 will be facilitated in the month of June 2020

Additionally, motorists applying for a Substitute Driver’s Licence may visit any Tax Office with a passport size photograph (2×2 inches not more than 6 months old), a copy of their expired Driver’s Licence (if available), completed Driver’s Licence Application Form (F7) and the Substitute Licence Application Form. The customer will be directed to submit the required documents for processing once the requisite fee has been paid.

For further information please contact the TAJ Customer Care Centre 888-829-4357 or visit www.jamaicatax.gov.jm