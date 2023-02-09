Ceremonial Opening of Parliament Slated for February 14

The ceremonial opening of Parliament for fiscal year 2023/24 takes place on Tuesday, February 14 at Gordon House, beginning at 11:00 a.m.
Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, will deliver the Throne Speech, in which he will outline the Government’s priorities for the new fiscal year, which begins on April 1.
Unlike the openings in 2021 and 2022, which were curtailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s ceremony will see a return to the full slate of invitees.
Following the ceremony, the House of Representatives will reconvene at 2:00 p.m. for the tabling of the 2023/24 Estimates of Expenditure by Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke.
The Estimates will provide details of how much the Government intends to spend on recurrent (housekeeping) business and capital (development) projects.
The ceremonial opening will be aired live via the Public Broadcasting Corporation of Jamaica and the Jamaica Information Service.