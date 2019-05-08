Centres of Excellence to be Established at Three Hospitals

They are St. Joseph’s Hospital (Kingston) and the Cornwall Regional Hospital (St. James), where Centres of Excellence for oncology and nephrology are to be established; and the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) in St. Andrew, where the focus will be on neurology, cardiology and mental health.

This was disclosed by Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, as he made his contribution to the 2019/20 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on May 7.

He informed that plans are well advanced for a public-private partnership modality for the Centre of Excellence at St. Joseph’s, and a concept development and financial model is being finalised.

Dr. Tufton added that in the case of the UHWI, the Board of the Hospital has signed off on a proposal for its development.

He added that the Ministry expects, subject to Cabinet approval, decisions and timelines this year.