Census Vital for Decision-Making at Policy Level – Dr. Clarke

The 15th Population and Housing Census is vital for decision-making at the policy level of Government as well as for businesses, says Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke.

The census is scheduled to begin on September 12 this year.

Addressing the House of Representatives on July 26, Dr. Clarke pointed out that the census information is more than a tool for policymakers in Government; it is a critical source of information for businesses and the people of Jamaica.

“Critical decisions are informed by the data coming out of the census. The census is more than just a count of the population. It also captures information on the housing stock in the country, and key social and demographic information that informs policy. It helps us to determine where to put schools, clinics, and where to locate other government services. The census is important for all of us as Jamaicans,” he emphasised.

The Minister informed that in a few weeks, he will be signing into law the 2022 Census Regulation and Order codifying the conduct of the census by the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN).

“I am also pleased to remind this House that the Census Day will be September 12, 2022, and the data-collection exercise will start thereafter and conclude on the 31st of December 2022,” he noted.

Dr. Clarke urged Jamaicans to participate in, and support the national exercise, adding that the success of the census is for the benefit of all Jamaicans.

He encouraged Jamaicans to respond to the census takers when they arrive on their premises.

“This national exercise must be supported by all, as each and every person living in Jamaica who is normally resident in Jamaica must be counted. The census is not a political activity. It is a national activity and is a key piece of the puzzle in Reigniting our Nation for Greatness. The census is for Jamaica,” he said.

Meanwhile, he informed that, for the first time, census data will be collected using tablet computers.

The Minister explained that the 2022 Census will capitalise on new technology to improve the efficiency and safety in data collection and processing.

He pointed out that at the end of the census, the tablets will be transferred to the Tablets in Schools Programme, noting that this is “another example of Government agencies working together”.

Dr. Clarke informed that there are also a number of data security measures that have been put in place to protect the information being collected.

“All census takers are legally obligated to preserve the confidentiality of information collected during the census. Additionally, when the census is complete, the results will only be shared in an anonymised way. Under the Statistics Act, STATIN is prohibited from sharing confidential information with anyone,” he said.

The Minister told the House that 7,525 Jamaicans have been recruited as census takers after testing and screening.

“So far, we have had two rounds of census taker training in nine parishes. The third round of census taker training began on Monday, July 25 and will end on August 9. census takers are being trained in-person and online and are supported by an online training platform,” the Minister said

Led by STATIN, the implementation of the census is being supported by various ministries, departments and agencies of government, the private sector, the media, the academic community, churches, and the wider society.

The 15th Population and Housing Census was initially scheduled for 2021 but was delayed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The last census was done in 2011.