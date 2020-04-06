Categories of Persons Exempted under Islandwide Nightly Curfews Expanded

The categories of persons exempted under the nightly islandwide curfews, now underway as part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Jamaica, have been expanded.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, who made the announcement during a digital press conference at Jamaica House on Friday (April 3), said the additional persons include members of the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM).

“We see that it could be useful to ensure that [as] citizens are [being] protected… that policemen are protected as well because the objective of INDECOM is to ensure that there is transparency in the dispensation of law enforcement,” he noted.

The Prime Minister further indicated that members of the Cabinet Office and the Solicitor General’s Office have also been exempted.

Meanwhile, Mr. Holness said he is “generally satisfied” with how Jamaicans have been responding to curfew order.

“I think all Jamaicans should have a sense of pride in how we have responded. That one act of staying home at night… would have slowed [the COVID-19] transmission,” he said.

The Prime Minister also issued a warning to persons intent violating the order and “flouting the law”.

“The State of Jamaica is going to show with deliberateness that we can enforce our laws and that we will do it justly, with respect even for the law breaker. I believe that is what has been demonstrated in these past few days,” he said.

The curfews, which began on Wednesday (April 1), will be in place for seven days, and will run from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Under the measure, there are restrictions on all movement of persons with exemptions for specific categories of persons.