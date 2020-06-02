Cars With PPV Licence To Carry Full Complement Of Passengers

Operators of motorcars with public passenger vehicle (PPV) licences will now be allowed to carry the full complement of passengers, as stipulated by the licence.

This was announced by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, as he outlined several relaxed coronavirus (COVID-19) measures, during a virtual press conference on Sunday (May 31) at the Office of the Prime Minister Media Centre in Kingston.

“Buses will continue to be allowed to carry only seated passengers. However, after much deliberation, we will be allowing motorcars with PPV licences to carry the number of passengers allowed by the licence,” he said.

“If you recall, before it was one less, now we’re allowing private passenger vehicles to carry what the licence obtains,” the Prime Minister added.

At the same time, he advised that PPV operators will be required to wear a mask, drive with their windows open and their air-conditioning off while working.

In the first set of measures announced by the Government to minimise the spread of the virus and which took effect in March, the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) and the Montego Bay Metro buses were mandated to carry only seated passengers, while taxis were required to transport one less passenger than they are licensed to carry.