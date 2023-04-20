CARICOM Agrees to Ban on Assault Weapons

CARICOM leaders have agreed to a ban on assault weapons in the region, except for use by the security forces and in sporting competitions.

This was among a slew of measures coming out of the recently concluded regional symposium on ‘Violence as a Public Health Issue – The Crime Challenge’, which was attended by Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Heads of Government in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.

The region’s leaders also agreed to stand with Mexico on its legal action against United States (US) gun manufacturers and retailers.

Speaking to journalists in Kingston on Wednesday (April 19), Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, said that the region will be lobbying the US to prevent the illegal export of guns into the Caribbean.

He said that almost all Caribbean countries “are experiencing an almost exponential increase in crime”, which is linked to the ease of access to illegal weapons.

“We’re very concerned about that… . It has an impact on family life, an impact on our economy. We are known as the zone of peace and that has helped us; this is why tourists come to visit us. Our economies, right across the Caribbean, rely on tourism [and] it is starting to bleed over on our image as well,” he pointed out.

“So, the entire region has now resolved that we must lobby strongly, the United States, for them to take responsible actions in preventing the illegal export of weapons to the region,” he added.

Other strategic outcomes from the regional meeting include the sharing of resources to tackle organised crime against the State, addressing the issue of marginalised males and the delivery of justice services and education.

The region’s leaders have also agreed to developing forensic capabilities to accelerate the prosecution of crime, the sharing of judges, and preparing relevant policy measures.

Mr. Holness emphasised the need for policymakers to examine the factors that influence males to be involved in criminal acts.

He said that the Jamaican Government will also continue to prioritise strengthening the capacity of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) to tackle crime.

“What we need to do, as we’re doing, is focus on strengthening our police, so that means increasing the number of police we have, improving their policing capabilities, equipping them with better intelligence-gathering capabilities, communication and mobility, and then dealing with the integrity of law enforcement,” the Prime Minister said.

The two-day regional symposium, which ended on April 18, was hosted by Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr. the Hon. Keith Rowley.