Caribbean Multi-Hub Postal Mechanism Being Pursued

The Caribbean Transportation Hub Think Tank is working to develop and implement a multi-hub mechanism as a long-term solution to improve and strengthen connectivity among several regional postal administrations.

The hub will be administered by Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Jamaica, St. Martin, and Trinidad and Tobago.

The Think Tank includes representatives from Jamaica Post, the Universal Postal Union (UPU), and the Caribbean Postal Union (CPU).

Addressing Monday’s (November 28) opening ceremony for the Think Tank’s meeting at Jamaica Post’s headquarters in Kingston, Postmaster General, Post and Telecommunications Department, Lincoln Allen, said the hub’s implementation should positively impact the movement of mail throughout the region, create greater access to other postal networks, and improve customer service experience.

“The postal service within the Caribbean region forms part of a global logistics network that is dynamic and heavily relied upon by various persons in various sectors of any society,” he said.

Mr. Allen noted that for the global logistics network to function effectively and efficiently, especially within the Caribbean, “it will require the forging of strong strategic partnerships among key stakeholders to ensure the safe, secure and timely movement of all mail items through postal administrations from the point of receipt to the point of delivery”.

The Caribbean Transportation Hub Think Tank meeting, which is being hosted by Jamaica Post/Post and Telecommunications Department from November 28 to 30 will seek to address challenges in the industry.

Among these are the lengthy delays that threaten to cripple postal administrations across the region.

Mail transportation in the Caribbean often exceeds seven days from one airport to the another, irrespective of the distance between countries, thereby impacting the global end to end quality of postal service.

The Caribbean Postal Hub Think Tank meeting was conceptualised to address these challenges.

Currently, only nine airlines are widely used by regional postal administrations, with Caribbean Airlines being the main partner.

The three-day event includes technical discussions, site visits to several locations islandwide, and meetings with airline operators.

Mr. Allen said the modernisation of Jamaica Post is being pursued. This includes revamping several business processes, forging new partnerships, strengthening stakeholder relations, and improving customer-service experience.