Caribbean Moves Launched

Caribbean Moves, which is aimed at reducing the burden of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) across the region, was officially launched on Wednesday (September 14) by the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA).

The event, held at Emancipation Park in Kingston in recognition of Caribbean Wellness Day, included participation of representatives from Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, St. Kitts and Nevis, Montserrat and others.

It featured demonstrations of healthy food preparation, health screenings, immunisation and a live workout session.

Caribbean Moves encourages persons to engage in physical activity, have routine age-appropriate health checks and practice healthy eating to reduce the risks of NCDs, which are the leading cause of death across the region.

These include diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, cancers, and others.

It also seeks to engage public and private sector organisations to promote and support preventative health behaviours.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, in his address, said the initiative demonstrates a fusion of Caribbean people and culture to promote healthy lifestyle habits.

“This movement is for the Caribbean…it’s in the interest of all of us and I really hope it grows and expands and not just [be] an event, but becomes part of the new culture,” he said.

“We love our culture, we love our food…but if we overindulge in certain things, it’s going to lead to other challenges,” he pointed out.

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr the Hon. Terrence Drew, who joined the launch virtually, said that NCDs accounted for 58 per cent of deaths in the islands between 2015 and 2019.

He encouraged countries in the region to “collectively harness their power to bring the vision of a healthier Caribbean to life.”

“I’m delighted that there is a strong, genuine emphasis [regionally] to tackle the epidemic of NCDs in the Caribbean for the vision of a healthier Caribbean,” he noted.

Assistant Secretary-General for Human and Social Development at the CARICOM Secretariat, Alison Drayton, welcomed the regional response to addressing a common problem, which poses a threat to health and development.

Health Promotions Coordinator in the Ministry of Health and Social Services in Montserrat, Penny Maloney, for her part, noted that “the fact that we’re doing it as one Caribbean is really impressive and we know that there is strength in numbers. So, we’ll definitely get that motivation to keep going when we know that we’re doing it together.”

Caribbean Moves was conceptualised and received the endorsement of the CARICOM Heads in 2018.

It models Jamaica Moves, which engages all sectors of society in behaviours aimed at the prevention and control of NCDs, such as physical activity, healthy eating and routine health checks.