CAC Reminds Consumers Of Their Responsibilities

The Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) is reminding consumers of their responsibilities under the Consumer Protection Act (CPA).

The Act speaks to the promotion and protection of consumer interests in relation to the supply of goods and the provision of services to ensure protection of life, health and safety of consumers and others.

In her address at the CAC’s virtual Consumer Talks session on September 29, Legal Officer, CAC, Sacha-Gaye Russell, outlined responsibilities under the Act that all consumers should observe.

These are the responsibility to be aware of the quality and safety of goods and services before purchase; the responsibility to gather all available information and facts about a product or service; and keeping abreast of changes and innovations in the marketplace.

“Take note of the serial number of the appliance that you select, so that after you make payment for that appliance and it is delivered to you, you can check the serial number of the appliance that is delivered to ensure it is the same serial number as the one you selected when you were in the store,” she advised, recommending that consumers test appliances and electronics before leaving the store.

In the information-gathering phase, she recommended that consumers check consumer product review sites prior to purchase.

Ms. Russell also suggested that persons check the Consumer Product Safety Commission website to see if there has been any recall in relation to a particular item.

Consumers should also query if the item has been refurbished, the warranty and return policy of the vendor, particularly for high-value transactions, prior to purchase (mobile phones, large appliances, motor vehicles), and retain receipts of purchase, particularly for these transactions.

She informed that under the CPA, the store warranty period should be similar to that of the manufacturer.

Regarding purchase of a service, she recommended that consumers research the total cost to ensure that they are aware of all the add-on costs included in the purchase.

“It is important that consumers ask all the relevant questions of the provider who is offering the service to ensure they have the budget [for purchase and maintenance],” she said.

In addition, consumers have the responsibility to think independently and to make choices about well-considered needs and wants, the responsibility to respect the environment and avoid waste and litter contributing to the pollution of the environment, and to be ethical and fair by not entering into dishonest practices.

“Consumers should not be deceitful about a purchase or transaction, for example, claiming that an item is faulty when the item is not defective,” Ms. Russell said, noting that redress cannot be claimed for items damaged during the installation process or for items that are not used for the purpose for which there were designed.

By the same token, she said the vendor has a responsibility to inform the consumer of all details of the product or service.

Consumers also have the responsibility to speak out and inform manufacturers and the Government of their needs and wants; and the responsibility to let grievances be known and inform businesses of dissatisfaction with a product or service in a fair, honest and respectable manner.

“Through your voice, you impact policy and standards so that better laws are passed and better-quality goods are produced,” Ms. Russell said.

The CAC is the national agency responsible for consumer advocacy. For more information, persons are invited to visit cac.gov.jm.