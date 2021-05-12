Cabinet To Receive Strategy To Expand BPO Industry

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Hon. Audley Shaw, says the Ministry is committed to the implementation of the National Five-year Global Digital Services Strategy, to expand the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry.

The strategy, which is to be taken to Cabinet shortly, will facilitate promotion of the sector, enable training of students in new digital skills of a higher-value skill set and pave the way for introduction of new businesses in the Jamaican landscape along the outsourcing value chain.

“The strategy aims to increase the sector’s employment towards achieving 70,000 jobs by 2025, up from the current 40,000,” Mr. Shaw said, during his contribution to the 2021/22 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives, on May 11.

Meanwhile, a Bill is being drafted to amend the Companies Act to allow a company in Jamaica to hold general meetings (whether annual general meetings or extraordinary general meetings) as hybrid meetings, that is in-person and virtually, or as completely electronic meetings.

Mr. Shaw said this amendment is expected to be tabled in the Lower House by the end of May 2021.