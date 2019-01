Students of Portmore Missionary Preparatory School, in St. Catherine, performing a dance, titled ‘Dutchy Bangarang’, during the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) Mello-Go-Roun’ festival family show, held in August, 2018, at the National Arena, Kingston. The annual Mello-Go-Roun’ features the best of the best in the Performing Arts.

