Cabinet Gives Approval For Contract To Procure Test Kits

Cabinet has given approval for the award of a contract for the procurement of 16,000 packs of SD Bioline Syphilis Test Kits and 1,000 packs of Oraquick HIV test kits in the amount of US$748,280, excluding General Consumption Tax (GCT), to Recharge Distributors Limited.

This was disclosed by Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams, during a virtual post Cabinet Press briefing, held today (February 24).

She also informed that Cabinet gave approval for the award of a contract for the supply of General Chemistry Reagents and Analysers for the Savanna-la-Mar, Falmouth and Noel Holmes Hospitals for three years, in the amount of US$1,328,460.31, inclusive of GCT, to Lasco Distributors Limited.

Meanwhile, Cabinet received and approved the following annual reports and/or financial statements to be tabled in Parliament – General Legal Council 2019/2020; Administrator General’s Department, 2018/2019; Council of Community Colleges of Jamaica (CCCJ), 2017/2018 and 2018/2019; Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA), 2017/2018; Montego Bay Free Zone Company Limited, 2017/2018 and 2018/2019; Tourism Product Development Company Limited (TPDCo), 2016/2017; The Companies Office of Jamaica 2015/2016; and the National Health Fund, 2019/2020.