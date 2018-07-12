Cabinet Approves US$7.4 Million to Install Floating Pier in Port Royal

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, speaks at yesterday’s (July 11) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House. + - Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, speaks at yesterday’s (July 11) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.



Cabinet has approved US$7.4 million for the supply, installation and commissioning of a sea walk floating pier for cruise ships at Port Royal.

Making the disclosure during yesterday’s (July 11) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House, Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, informed that Cruise Ventures AS was awarded the contract.

In March this year, Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, announced Cabinet’s approval of the development of a cruise-ship terminal at Port Royal, creating a platform for the restoration of the sector in the historic town.

Port Royal is one of the most fascinating locations in the entire Caribbean, with well over 500 years of incredible history, full of the most interesting characters to have ever lived.

A key component of the proposed development is restoration of historical sites in Port Royal, including the Old Naval Hospital, Fort Charles, the Admiralty houses and Fort Rocky.