Cabinet Approves Phase One Of Redevelopment Of UHWI

Phase one of the Redevelopment and Modernisation Programme of the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) has been approved by Cabinet.

Making the disclosure during today’s (May 19) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House, Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams, said Cabinet also approved the inclusion of the project in the Public Sector Investment Programme.

She said Cabinet also approved the provision of a grant to the UHWI by the Ministry of Health and Wellness in the sum of $238.3 million.

“In order to meet the growing healthcare needs of the public over the medium to long term, the UHWI is seeking to implement a redevelopment programme for the upgrade of the existing medical facilities by demolishing old buildings and constructing five new medical towers on a phased basis and acquiring new equipment, among other things,” she said.

Mrs. Williams informed that the current operations at the UHWI are fragmented and not coordinated like that of a modern hospital and has an aged, outdated structure in need of replacement.

“In addition, the Minister informed that the structure needs to be reconfigured, as the long-term development of the hospital could not be sustained by the current building stocks of small two-storey buildings spread over many acres with open-air interconnection,” she said.