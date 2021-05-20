Energy Ministry To Complete Key Legislation

For this fiscal year, the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology will be aiming to complete some key legislation.

An omnibus legislation is among the list that will be drafted, to increase monetary penalties and custodial sentences, to modernise the portfolio’s legislation.

“This is an entire portfolio matter,” Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Hon. Daryl Vaz. noted.

He was speaking during his 2021/22 Sectoral Debate presentation in the House of Representatives on May 18.

Mr. Vaz listed the Petroleum (Downstream Activities) Bill and Regulations, the Electricity (Net Billing) Regulations, and the Electricity (Electric Power Wheeling) Regulations as some of the key legislation to be completed.

He also cited amendments to The Electricity Act (2015) and The Electricity (Auxiliary Connections) Regulations.