Cabinet Approves Expenditure For Montego Bay Perimeter Road Project

Cabinet has approved the US$274.51-million expenditure for the Montego Bay Perimeter Road Project.

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams, made the disclosure at Wednesday’s (December 1) virtual post-Cabinet press briefing.

The project, for which a contract was signed on November 24, involves construction of the Montego Bay Bypass road, rehabilitation of Barnett Street and West Green Avenue, construction of the Long Hill bypass, and undertaking of a Drainage Study of the Montego Bay Bypass area.

It is expected that the project will open new areas to the south of Montego Bay for development and expansion, giving access to lands for housing development.

The project will be implemented by the National Road Operating and Constructing Company (NROCC) Limited with the works carried out by China Harbour Engineering Company Limited (CHEC).

In the meantime, Cabinet has given its approval for amendments to the Spectrum Pricing Policy and Framework in relation to the charging of fees for the regulation, management, and administration of the radio frequency spectrum.

The amendments include provisions related to the Refund of Spectrum Usage (Licence) and Spectrum Management Fees.

Minister Williams advised that while there will be no refund of Spectrum Usage (Licence) Fees or Spectrum Management Fees, a holder of a spectrum licence may request a pro-rated credit to its account in the event it wishes to relinquish one or more of its licences.

“The Spectrum Usage (Licence) Fee that may be credited is equivalent to the amount of time from the date of cancellation to the expiration date of the licence. The request for a pro-rated credit shall be made to the regulator, in writing, at the time the licensee requests to relinquish its licence,” she explained.

Approval was also given to replace Appendix 2 (Schedule of Fees) with an updated Schedule of Fees.