Cabinet Approves Establishment Of National Commission On Violence Prevention

Story Highlights Cabinet has given approval for the establishment of a National Commission on Violence Prevention.

This was disclosed by Minister without Portfolio with responsibility for Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Karl Samuda, at yesterday’s (December 19) post Cabinet press briefing, at Jamaica House.

Mr. Samuda said the Commission will seek to conduct a continuing comprehensive review of all existing public and private violence prevention programmes as well as the strategies of the Government.

“It will seek to identify gaps in the prevention and intervention services and to make recommendations with respect to violence prevention and intervention programmes,” he said.

Mr. Samuda added that it will create a 10-year action plan, “which will guide the operations and execution of this area of great concern nationally.”

The Commission will be appointed by the Prime Minister for a period of three years.