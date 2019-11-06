Cabinet Approves Contracts Valued $1.7B For Security Services At Health Facilities

Story Highlights Cabinet has approved contracts totalling $1.7 billion for the provision of security and related services at health facilities under the jurisdiction of the South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA), for a period of three years.

This was announced by Minister without Portfolio with responsibility for Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Karl Samuda, during today’s (November 6) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.

He advised that Modern Investigations and Security Company Limited has been awarded a contract in the sum of $436.6 million to provide services at the Bustamante Hospital for Children, National Chest Hospital, Hope Institute and the Sir John Golding Rehabilitation Centre.

A contract, valued $348.2 million, has been issued to Shalk Electronic Security for the provision of security services at the Kingston and St. Andrew Health Department and all health centres across the Corporate Area, while King Alarm has received a contract in the sum of $355 million to provide services at the Kingston Public and Victoria Jubilee Hospitals.

Additionally, Marksman Limited has been contracted to provide security and related services at the Spanish Town Hospital, St. Catherine Health Department Offices, Linstead Hospital and selected health centres across St. Catherine at a cost of $382.8 million, while Atlas Protection Limited has been awarded a $193.5 million contract to service the Princess Margaret Hospital, St. Thomas Health Department offices and selected health centres in St. Thomas.

SERHA is responsible for the delivery of healthcare services to the residents of St. Catherine, St. Thomas, Kingston and St. Andrew.