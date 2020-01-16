Cabinet Approves Contract For Purchase Of 20 Garbage Trucks

Story Highlights Cabinet has given approval for the award of a US$1.89-million contract to Tank-Weld Metals Limited for the supply of 20 garbage compactor trucks.

This was stated by Minister with oversight for Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Karl Samuda, during today’s post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.

The trucks will boost the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) fleet to improve its garbage collection.

Cabinet has given approval for the award of a US$1.89-million contract to Tank-Weld Metals Limited for the supply of 20 garbage compactor trucks.

This was stated by Minister with oversight for Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Karl Samuda, during today’s post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.

The trucks will boost the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) fleet to improve its garbage collection.

“This is a welcome decision, as there is great need for additional garbage units. This is just a drop in the bucket because we are in the process of looking into the acquisition of 100 garbage trucks. This has to be done over a period, but it must be done on a timely basis,” he said.

The NSWMA provides solid waste management services across the island, in order to safeguard public health, while helping to create an environment that is healthy and aesthetically pleasing for both residents and visitors to enjoy.